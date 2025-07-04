Sparc Hydrogen Secures A$2.75M Grant for Green Hydrogen Innovation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sparc Technologies Ltd ( (AU:SPN) ).

Sparc Technologies Ltd announced that Sparc Hydrogen, in collaboration with the University of Adelaide, has received a A$2.75M grant from the Australian Government’s Economic Accelerator Innovate program. This funding will support the operation of the Roseworthy pilot plant, research and development, and commercialization activities, enhancing Sparc Hydrogen’s position in the green hydrogen sector. The grant is a testament to the commercial potential of Sparc’s novel PWS technology, which aims to revolutionize green hydrogen production by eliminating the need for solar or wind farms and expensive electrolysers. The pilot plant at Roseworthy is set to become a significant site for R&D, reinforcing Sparc Hydrogen’s first-mover advantage in this emerging technology.

Sparc Technologies Limited operates in the green hydrogen industry, focusing on innovative technologies for hydrogen production. The company is involved in developing patented photocatalytic water splitting (PWS) reactor technology in partnership with Fortescue Ltd and the University of Adelaide.

