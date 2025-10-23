SPARC AI to Forge Strategic Alliances at Indo-Pacific 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc ( (TSE:SPAI) ) has issued an update.

SPARC AI Inc. is set to attend the Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition 2025 in Sydney, where it will engage with defense and technology stakeholders to explore strategic partnerships. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing autonomy and resilience in signal-contested environments, enhancing its international presence and forming alliances with defense primes and technology developers in the Indo-Pacific region.

More about EYEFI Group Technologies Inc

SPARC AI Inc. develops next-generation, GPS-free target acquisition and intelligence software for drones and edge devices. Its technology provides real-time detection, tracking, and behavioral insights without relying on radar, lidar, or heavy sensors, catering to defense, rescue, first responders, and commercial operators globally.

Average Trading Volume: 98,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$15.39M

