SPARC AI Soars with Successful Drone Flight Test

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc (TSE:SPAI) has released an update.

SPARC AI INC. has achieved a significant milestone by completing a successful flight of its ANAFI USA drone, which is enabled by the company’s proprietary SPARC AI technology. The technology demonstrated its capability by recording a distant object 276.38m away, marking progress in their development of innovative geospatial products for the defence and security industries.

