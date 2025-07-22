SPARC AI Expands into Commercial Drone Sector with New AI Product

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc ( (TSE:SPAI) ) has provided an update.

SPARC AI Inc. has announced a strategic expansion into the commercial drone sector with the development of an innovative AI-powered product currently in stealth mode. This move leverages their expertise in drone software technology and aims to capture market share in the rapidly growing global drone industry, targeting sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and defense. To support this initiative, SPARC AI is conducting a private placement offering and has secured a loan agreement with its CEO, demonstrating strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

More about EYEFI Group Technologies Inc

SPARC AI Inc. is a software and electronics engineering company focused on developing high-tech solutions for the drone industry.

Average Trading Volume: 17,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.61M

