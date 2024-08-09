Spanish Mountain Gold Begins Major 2024 Drill Program

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSE:SPA) has released an update.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has launched its 2024 exploration drill program at the Spanish Mountain Gold Project, with aims to expand the project’s scale by exploring the northwestern extension of the deposit. The program includes 5,000 meters of drilling and focuses on identifying new high-grade zones and geological controls. The company underscores its commitment to environmental values by using renewable diesel fuel for its operations.

