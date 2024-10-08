SPACETALK Updates Proposed Securities Issue

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

SPACETALK LTD has announced an update to a previous announcement regarding a proposed issue of securities, specifically options listed under the class SPAAO. The company’s updated announcement, dated October 8, 2024, relates to an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, as per the ASX Listing Rules. The update reflects the company’s intention to list the options and provide details for their quotation on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:SPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.