Spacetalk Reports Strong Growth and Expands Internationally

The latest update is out from SPACETALK Limited ( (AU:SPA) ).

Spacetalk Limited reported a 28% increase in active mobile subscribers and a 20% growth in annual recurring revenue for the quarter ending September 2025, driven by the success of its Spacetalk Mobile service. The company raised $5 million in capital to support its strategic objectives, including international expansion and the development of new technology, such as the Spacetalk 2.0 app. This expansion strategy has significantly increased the company’s addressable market and laid the groundwork for a comprehensive product ecosystem.

Spacetalk Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing mobile network services and related technology solutions. The company offers Spacetalk Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service, and is expanding its offerings with the upcoming launch of the Spacetalk 2.0 platform. Spacetalk is actively pursuing international expansion in markets such as the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, and Germany.

YTD Price Performance: -9.68%

Average Trading Volume: 86,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.28M

