SPACETALK Forms Strategic Talius Partnership

SPACETALK Limited (AU:SPA) has released an update.

SPACETALK Limited has announced a new distribution agreement with Talius Group to expand its sales channels for mPERS devices, aimed at enhancing seniors’ safety. The agreement is open-ended, includes up-front purchases by Talius, and promises Spacetalk recurring revenue from its mobile and app services. However, SPACETALK has retracted its previous sales and revenue projections related to this partnership, stating that the financial impact cannot be quantified at present.

