SP Plus Corporation Shareholders Approve Metropolis Merger

SP Plus Corporation (SP) has released an update.

SP Plus Corporation, a leader in parking management and transportation services, convened a pivotal Special Meeting where stockholders overwhelmingly approved a Merger Agreement with Metropolis Technologies. This approval paves the way for SP Plus to merge and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Metropolis. In contrast, a non-binding advisory proposal on executive compensation related to the merger did not gain stockholder favor. Despite this, the outcome won’t affect the merger’s progress or SP Plus’s ability to fulfill its contractual obligations. The successful vote marks a significant milestone in the company’s trajectory and the merger is set to shape the future of SP Plus.

