Sovos Brands Nears Merger Completion with Campbell Subsidiary

Sovos Brands, Inc. is on track to merge with Campbell Soup Company’s subsidiary after both companies complied with an FTC request for additional information, signaling progress in their anticipated union. With the mandatory waiting period set to conclude on March 11, 2024, the companies are poised to swiftly finalize the merger, pending the fulfillment of standard closing conditions. This strategic business move is closely monitored by the market, as it could significantly impact the consumer goods sector.

