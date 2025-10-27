Sovereign Metals’ Kasiya Project Unaffected by Malawi’s Export Ban

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sovereign Metals Limited ( (AU:SVM) ) has shared an announcement.

Sovereign Metals Limited announced that its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi is unaffected by the recent executive order prohibiting the export of raw minerals from the country. The company plans to process all extracted minerals in Malawi, ensuring compliance with the order, and aims to produce premium quality rutile and graphite for major industry markets. This strategic move positions Sovereign favorably within the industry, as it continues to collaborate with the Malawian government for the project’s development.

Sovereign Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of mineral resources. The company’s primary products include high-quality rutile and graphite, which are used in various high-end applications such as titanium metal products for aerospace and defense, as well as in battery production and refractory manufacturing.

