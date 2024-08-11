Sovereign Metals Boosts Kasiya Project Potential

Sovereign Metals Limited (AU:SVM) has released an update.

Sovereign Metals Limited has launched an infill drilling program at its Kasiya Rutile-Graphite Project in Malawi aimed at upgrading the Mineral Resource Estimate, thereby enhancing the project’s initial eight years of ore production. Managed by the Rio Tinto-Sovereign Technical Committee, the program strives to elevate resources from the Indicated to the Measured category and convert Ore Reserves to a higher confidence level. The results, which will contribute to the world’s largest rutile and second-largest flake graphite deposit, are anticipated in early 2025.

