Southstone Minerals Boosts Diamond Production and Revenue from Sandberg Section

Southstone Minerals ( (TSE:SML) ) has issued an announcement.

Southstone Minerals Limited reported significant improvements in diamond production and sales from its Oena Diamond Mine in South Africa, particularly from the Sandberg Section. The shift in production focus to this section has resulted in larger average stone sizes and higher prices per carat, with the company achieving substantial revenue growth. The successful deployment of Rietput Delwery as a contractor has enhanced recovery rates, positioning Southstone to continue capitalizing on high-value diamonds, thereby strengthening its market position and operational strategy.

More about Southstone Minerals

Southstone Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on diamond production. Its main asset is the Oena Diamond Mine in South Africa, where it holds a majority stake. The company is involved in diamond recovery and sales, with a strategic focus on high-value production zones, particularly the Sandberg Section.

