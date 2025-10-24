SouthState Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

SouthState Corporation ( (SSB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SouthState Corporation presented to its investors.

SouthState Corporation, a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, offers a wide range of consumer, commercial, mortgage, and wealth management solutions across multiple states, including Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas, and serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, SouthState Corporation reported a robust financial performance with a 30% year-over-year increase in earnings per share, attributed to successful integration of Independent Financial, growth in fee income from capital markets, and steady balance sheet growth. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share.

Key financial highlights for the quarter included a reported diluted earnings per share of $2.42, adjusted diluted EPS of $2.58, and net income of $246.6 million. The company achieved a return on average tangible common equity of 19.6% and an adjusted return of 20.8%. Revenue increased by 5% to $699 million, driven by a 4% rise in net interest income and a 12% increase in noninterest income. The efficiency ratio improved to 50%, with an adjusted efficiency ratio of 47%.

SouthState’s balance sheet showed healthy growth, with loans increasing by 3% and deposits by 3%, maintaining a strong loan-to-deposit ratio of 88%. The company redeemed $405 million of subordinated debentures, and its capital position remained strong with a tangible common equity ratio of 8.8% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14%.

Looking ahead, SouthState Corporation remains focused on maintaining its strong financial performance and capital position while continuing to integrate its acquisitions and expand its market presence. The management is optimistic about sustaining growth and delivering value to shareholders in the coming quarters.

