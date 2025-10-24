Southern Silver Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Silver Exploration ( (TSE:SSV) ) has shared an update.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its annual general meeting, including the reappointment of Smythe LLP as auditors and approval of a stock option plan. The company also appointed Ramon Davila, a seasoned mining executive with a notable career in Mexico, to its Board of Directors. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Southern Silver’s leadership and enhance its exploration and development efforts, particularly in the Cerro Las Minitas project.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SSV) stock is a Buy with a C$0.71 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern Silver Exploration stock, see the TSE:SSV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SSV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SSV is a Neutral.

Southern Silver Exploration shows significant financial weaknesses, with no revenue and persistent losses. The technical indicators are not favorable, reflecting a bearish trend. The company’s valuation metrics are unattractive due to its unprofitability. However, recent corporate events, including successful project advancements and strategic acquisitions, offer a glimmer of potential future growth, slightly improving the outlook.

More about Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on discovering world-class mineral deposits, primarily through joint-venture relationships. The company emphasizes its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project in Mexico’s Faja de Plata, and also holds the Nazas property in Mexico, as well as the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project in New Mexico, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 2,089,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$141.1M

