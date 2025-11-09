Southern Palladium Retains Name Amid Shareholder Feedback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Southern Palladium Ltd. ( (AU:SPD) ).
Southern Palladium Limited has decided to withdraw a resolution to change its name to Southern Platinum Limited following feedback from major shareholders. The decision to retain the current name preserves the company’s established identity and brand equity as a recognized PGM developer, particularly in relation to its Bengwenyama Project in South Africa.
Southern Palladium Limited is a platinum group metals mining company focused on advancing the Bengwenyama Project, one of the largest undeveloped PGM assets located in South Africa’s Bushveld Complex.
