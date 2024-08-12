Southern Palladium Advances Bengwenyama Project

Southern Palladium Ltd. (AU:SPD) has released an update.

Southern Palladium Ltd. has successfully submitted its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Bengwenyama Project in South Africa, with the Department of Mineral Resource and Energy acknowledging the report, indicating compliance with legal standards. Additional permit applications are underway, and the company anticipates the formal issuance of the Mining Right by early 2025, promising to enhance the project’s value and regional economic development. The Bengwenyama Project, rich in platinum group metals, is poised for significant advancement, contributing to the company’s growth in the PGM market.

For further insights into AU:SPD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.