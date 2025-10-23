Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Southern Missouri Bancorp ( (SMBC) ).

On October 21, 2025, Southern Missouri Bancorp announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, marking its 126th consecutive quarterly dividend. The company reported a preliminary net income of $15.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a 25.6% increase from the previous year, driven by higher net interest income and slightly lower non-interest expenses. However, this was partially offset by increased provision for credit losses and higher income taxes. The company also experienced growth in its loan portfolio, particularly in real estate and non-real estate sectors, while deposit balances saw a slight decrease. Southern Missouri Bancorp plans to host a conference call on October 23, 2025, to discuss these results further.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMBC) stock is a Hold with a $66.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Southern Missouri Bancorp stock, see the SMBC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SMBC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMBC is a Outperform.

Southern Missouri Bancorp shows a strong financial foundation, highlighted by consistent growth and robust profitability. Technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook, while valuation metrics indicate potential undervaluation. Despite challenges in credit quality, the earnings call and corporate events present a balanced, cautiously optimistic picture.

To see Spark’s full report on SMBC stock, click here.

More about Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc., the parent corporation of Southern Bank, operates in the banking industry, focusing on providing a range of financial services including loans and deposit products. The company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker SMBC and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Average Trading Volume: 42,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $566.1M

For a thorough assessment of SMBC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue