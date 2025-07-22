Southern Hemisphere Mining Partners with FMR Resources for Exploration Boost

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited ( (AU:SUH) ) is now available.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited announced a partnership with FMR Resources to advance exploration at the Curiosity-Southern Porphyry Copper-Gold Target in Chile. FMR Resources will invest up to $13 million in exploration and make additional payments to earn a 60% stake in the joint venture. The company retains full ownership of other significant resources at Llahuin and plans further exploration activities in Western Australia. The announcement highlights the successful identification of promising targets through advanced geophysical surveys, potentially enhancing the company’s resource base and industry positioning.

More about Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on copper and gold exploration. The company is involved in projects in South America and Western Australia, with a particular emphasis on the Llahuin Copper-Gold Project in Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 372,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$25.03M

Learn more about SUH stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

