Southern Cross Gold Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (AU:SXG) has released an update.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for October 28, 2024, at 11:00 am AEDT in Melbourne. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy before October 26 and can submit questions by email two business days prior to the meeting. The meeting details and proxy forms are available online, with arrangements subject to change communicated via ASX announcements.

For further insights into AU:SXG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.