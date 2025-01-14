Southern Cross Gold Ltd’s Scheme of Arrangement Approved by Court

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ( (AU:SXG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Southern Cross Gold Ltd, an Australian company listed on the ASX, announced that the Supreme Court of New South Wales has approved a scheme of arrangement, allowing Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd, a Canadian company, to acquire all remaining shares of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. This strategic move will result in the delisting of Southern Cross Gold Ltd from the ASX and the commencement of trading of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd’s CDIs under a new code. This development marks a significant restructuring for the company, likely impacting its market presence and operations as it transitions to a new corporate structure.

More about Southern Cross Gold Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 5.80%

Average Trading Volume: 291,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For an in-depth examination of SXG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.