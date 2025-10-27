Southern Cross Gold Issues New CHESS Depository Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs ( (AU:SX2) ) just unveiled an update.

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd has issued 175,000 new CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs), representing a beneficial interest in the company’s fully paid common shares, at an issue price of A$0.87 per CDI. This issuance, which did not require disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, reflects the company’s compliance with relevant sections of the Act, potentially enhancing its capital structure and market presence.

More about Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. Chees Depository Interest Repr 1 shs

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange, indicating a market focus in both Canada and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 600,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.29B

