Southern Alliance Mining Denies Involvement in Sabah Bribery Scandal

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. ( (SG:QNS) ) has provided an announcement.

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. has refuted allegations involving its Managing Director, Dato’ Sri Pek Kok Sam, in a bribery scandal related to securing mineral prospecting licenses in Sabah. The company clarified that the acquisitions of prospecting licenses were conducted legally and with transparency, and that the allegations are defamatory and factually inaccurate, aiming to maintain its reputation and operational integrity.

More about Southern Alliance Mining Ltd.

Southern Alliance Mining Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the mining industry. The company focuses on mineral exploration and has been involved in acquiring prospecting licenses for valuable minerals in Sabah, Malaysia, through joint ventures.

