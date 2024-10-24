South32 Ltd. Announces Leadership Change

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Ltd. has announced the retirement of Keith Rumble from his role as an independent Non-Executive Director, a position he held since 2015. Rumble, who was instrumental as the inaugural Chair of the Sustainability Committee, leaves a legacy of integrating sustainability into the company’s strategy. This leadership change comes as South32 continues to focus on developing resources critical for a low-carbon future.

