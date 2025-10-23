South32 Announces Retirement of Key Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

South32 just unveiled an update.

South32 Limited announced the retirement of Frank Cooper AO and Dr. Ntombifuthi Mtoba as independent Non-Executive Directors following their 2025 Annual General Meeting. Both directors have been instrumental in shaping the company’s governance and strategy, with Cooper contributing expertise in finance and risk management, and Mtoba enhancing the company’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility efforts. Their departure marks the end of a significant era for South32, as they were founding directors who helped guide the company through its first decade.

South32 Limited is a company involved in the development of natural resources, producing minerals and metals essential for the global energy transition. The company operates across the Americas, Australia, and Southern Africa, focusing on creating a positive legacy and building meaningful relationships with partners and communities.

Average Trading Volume: 21,226,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.63B

