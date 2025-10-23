South32 AGM 2025: Resolutions Passed Amidst Remuneration Report Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from South32 ( (AU:S32) ).

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, South32 Limited announced the results of various resolutions, all of which were carried by poll. Notably, the adoption of the Remuneration Report received more than 25% opposition, marking a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act 2001. This outcome could have implications for the company’s governance and stakeholder relations, highlighting potential concerns among shareholders regarding executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:S32) stock is a Hold with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on South32 stock, see the AU:S32 Stock Forecast page.

More about South32

South32 Limited is a company involved in the development of natural resources, producing minerals and metals essential for the global energy transition. The company operates across the Americas, Australia, and Southern Africa, focusing on creating a positive legacy and fostering relationships with partners and communities.

Average Trading Volume: 21,226,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.63B

For detailed information about S32 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue