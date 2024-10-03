South32 Advances Share Buy-Back Program

South32 Ltd. (AU:S32) has released an update.

South32 Limited has announced a daily share buy-back notice, indicating the company’s active management of its share capital. As a globally diversified mining and metals entity, South32 focuses on producing essential commodities and has a commitment to fostering a low-carbon future. The full details of the buy-back notice are available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism’s website.

