South Star’s Alabama Graphite Project Boasts Strong Economic Forecast

South Star Battery Metals has announced a significant increase in mineral resources along with favorable Preliminary Economic Assessment outcomes for its BamaStar Graphite Mine and Value-Add Project in Alabama, forecasted to start production by 2027. The project predicts a robust financial performance with a pre-tax Net Present Value of $2.4 billion and an after-tax value of $1.6 billion, alongside a promising 19-year mine life estimated to generate substantial revenue and free cashflow.

