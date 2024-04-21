Soup Holdings Responds to Regulatory Compliance Concerns

Soup Restaurant Group Limited (SG:5KI) has released an update.

Soup Holdings Limited addressed a shareholder’s concern regarding a rise in non-compliance incidents with food safety regulations in FY2023, as reported in their Annual Report. The company clarified that the issuance of a letter of intended summons by Singapore Food Agency signifies a breach of regulations, but assured that operations had not been suspended as they remained within the allowed demerit points. They emphasized their serious approach in handling these infractions by involving executive directors.

