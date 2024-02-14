Sound Financial Bancorp’s Upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) has released an update.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is set to hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on May 29, 2024, with key items including the election of directors, advisory votes on executive compensation, and ratifying the company’s accounting firm. Among the director nominees are Debra Jones, a seasoned financial expert and current board member since 2005, Rogelio Riojas, CEO of a community health organization, and Corissa B. Porcelli, a Chartered Financial Analyst newly nominated to join the board. The article also notes that the company may issue forward-looking statements that are speculative and not based on historical data.

