Soul Patts Ceases Substantial Holding in Metallium Ltd

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. ( (AU:SOL) ) has shared an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Metallium Ltd (MTM) as of July 31, 2025. This change is due to Soul Patts holding more than 20% voting power in Pengana Capital Group Limited, which impacts its substantial holding status in MTM. The announcement reflects a strategic adjustment in Soul Patts’ investment portfolio, potentially affecting its influence in the associated companies and indicating a shift in its market positioning.

More about Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) is an Australian public company that has evolved from its origins in owning and operating pharmacies to becoming a diversified investment house. The company holds a portfolio of assets across various industries, including listed equities, private markets, credit, and property, with a focus on long-term investments aimed at capital growth and regular dividends.

YTD Price Performance: 19.27%

Average Trading Volume: 531,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.83B

