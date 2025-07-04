Soul Patts Acquires Substantial Stake in AMA Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. ( (AU:SOL) ) has shared an announcement.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (Soul Patts) has become a substantial holder in AMA Group Limited, acquiring a 4.48% voting power through 214,040,206 ordinary shares. Alongside Pengana Capital Group Limited, which holds a 0.71% voting power, the total voting power amounts to 5.19%. This acquisition marks a significant investment move by Soul Patts, potentially influencing AMA Group’s strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

More about Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co.

Average Trading Volume: 605,402

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$15.81B

