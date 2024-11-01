Sotetsu Holdings Reports Strong Growth and Higher Dividends

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc. (JP:9003) has released an update.

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant year-on-year increase in operating revenue by 19.4% and profit attributable to owners rising by 70.5%. The company also announced an increase in dividends, reflecting its robust financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

