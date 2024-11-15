Sony Group Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares

Sony Group (SONY) has released an update.

Sony Group Corporation is set to dispose of over 2.7 million treasury shares in a move tied to its stock compensation plan, which aims to align the economic interests of its employees and directors with the company’s performance. This initiative, scheduled for December 2024, will see shares distributed to key personnel across Sony and its subsidiaries, with the disposal price set at 2,878 yen per share. The plan underscores Sony’s commitment to incentivizing performance and enhancing business outcomes across its group companies.

