Sony Completes Share Repurchase Program in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sony Group ( (SONY) ) has issued an update.

Sony Group Corporation announced the conclusion of its share repurchase program, which was approved by its Board of Directors on May 14, 2025. The company repurchased 12,021,800 shares of its common stock for a total of 52,714,024,743 yen between October 1 and October 27, 2025, through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, potentially impacting its stock performance and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SONY) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sony Group stock, see the SONY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SONY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SONY is a Outperform.

Sony’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and bullish technical indicators. The company’s solid balance sheet and profitability provide stability, while technical analysis shows strong upward momentum. However, valuation metrics suggest moderate attractiveness, and revenue growth challenges need addressing for future expansion.

To see Spark’s full report on SONY stock, click here.

More about Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation is a multinational conglomerate corporation based in Tokyo, Japan. It operates in various sectors, including electronics, gaming, entertainment, and financial services, with a strong market presence in consumer electronics and gaming industries.

Average Trading Volume: 4,035,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $175.5B

See more data about SONY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue