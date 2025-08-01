Sonnet BioTherapeutics Appoints Interim CEO Raghu Rao

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On July 31, 2025, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. entered into an employment agreement with Raghu Rao, the interim Chief Executive Officer, outlining his compensation and potential bonuses. The agreement includes a base salary of $400,000, eligibility for a bonus based on strategic transactions, and discretionary bonuses from the board. Additionally, the board approved a $100,000 discretionary bonus for Mr. Rao on the same date.

The most recent analyst rating on (SONN) stock is a Buy with a $240.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings stock, see the SONN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SONN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by the company’s weak financial performance and high leverage, which pose significant risks. However, recent corporate actions, such as regaining Nasdaq compliance and an announced merger, provide some positive outlook for potential recovery and strategic growth.

Average Trading Volume: 3,837,858

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.8M

