Sonim Technologies’ Stockholders Reshape Equity and Governance

Sonim Technologies (SONM) has shared an announcement.

At Sonim Technologies’ 2024 Annual Meeting, stockholders approved key amendments to the company’s equity plan and certificate of incorporation. An additional 3 million shares will be available under the equity incentive plan, and the board now has discretion to enact a reverse stock split within a specified range and to double the authorized shares of common stock. Directors were elected and the appointment of the independent auditor was ratified. However, a proposal to limit officer liability was not passed, illustrating active shareholder participation in the company’s governance and future direction.

