Sonida Senior Living Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. ( (SNDA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sonida Senior Living, Inc. presented to its investors.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a prominent company in the senior housing sector, focusing on owning, operating, and investing in independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the United States. The company is known for its resident-centric services and engaging programming for senior adults.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sonida Senior Living announced a significant increase in its total portfolio community net operating income (NOI) by approximately 21%, attributed to solid rent growth and strong performance in its acquisition portfolio. The company also reported its highest post-COVID occupancy levels at 87.7% in its same-store portfolio, with a notable strategic merger with CNL Healthcare Properties, Inc. expected to close in early 2026.

Key financial highlights include a 26.3% increase in resident revenue to $84.6 million compared to the previous year, driven by increased rent rates and occupancy. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 30.7% year-over-year to $13.2 million, while cash flows from operations saw a substantial increase of $23.4 million over the nine months ended September 30, 2025. However, the company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $26.9 million, an increase from the previous year’s loss of $13.8 million, primarily due to higher operating and restructuring costs.

Strategically, Sonida continued its expansion with the acquisition of a senior housing community in Texas and secured a $137 million term loan with Ally Bank to support its growth initiatives. The upcoming merger with CNL Healthcare Properties is expected to significantly enhance Sonida’s portfolio, adding 69 high-quality senior housing communities.

Looking ahead, Sonida Senior Living remains focused on executing its growth strategy and enhancing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and operational improvements. The management is optimistic about the future, despite current economic challenges, and is committed to maintaining high standards of care and service for its residents.

