SonicStrategy Expands Network Exposure, Boosting Stakeholder Value

DigiMax Global Inc. ( (TSE:SPTZ) ) has provided an update.

SonicStrategy Inc. has announced an increase in its total network exposure to 171 million Sonic tokens, up by 3 million since mid-September. This growth underscores the company’s robust infrastructure and strategic positioning, as it continues to generate significant value for shareholders while contributing to the security and decentralization of the Sonic network. The company’s validator operations yield substantial annual staking rewards, enhancing its financial performance without incurring direct expenses for hardware or data center operations, thanks to support from Sonic Labs.

More about DigiMax Global Inc.

SonicStrategy Inc., a subsidiary of Spetz Inc., operates in the blockchain infrastructure industry, focusing on the Sonic blockchain. The company provides investors with exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Average Trading Volume: 310,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$19.6M

