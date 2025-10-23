Sonic Automotive Reports Record Q3 Revenues Despite Income Drop

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sonic Automotive ( (SAH) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Sonic Automotive announced its third-quarter financial results, highlighting record quarterly revenues of $4.0 billion and gross profit of $615.5 million. Despite these records, net income decreased by 37% year-over-year due to increased medical expenses and a higher tax rate. The Powersports segment achieved record revenues and adjusted EBITDA, while the EchoPark segment faced challenges with a decline in revenues and income. The acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover Santa Monica is expected to boost annual revenues by $125 million, enhancing Sonic’s market position in the luxury segment. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable in January 2026.

More about Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, focusing on the sale of new and used vehicles, parts, and services. The company operates through its Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports segments, with a strong presence in the luxury automotive market, particularly in California.

