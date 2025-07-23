Sona Nanotech Receives Ethics Approval for Melanoma Therapy Pilot Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sona Nanotech Inc ( (TSE:SONA) ).

Sona Nanotech Inc. has received ethics approval from the Nova Scotia Health Research Ethics Board to conduct a pilot clinical trial of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy (THT) for late-stage melanoma patients. This trial, which aims to enroll 30-40 patients, will help evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of the therapy and inform the design of a larger pivotal clinical study. The approval marks a significant step forward in Sona’s efforts to bring its innovative cancer treatment to clinics, potentially impacting the oncology field by offering a new therapeutic option for melanoma patients.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SONA is a Underperform.

Sona Nanotech’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges with zero revenue and ongoing losses, which heavily weigh down its financial performance and valuation. However, the stock’s neutral technical momentum and promising corporate developments in cancer therapy offer some optimism for future growth potential.

Sona Nanotech Inc. is an oncology-focused life sciences company specializing in innovative therapies using biocompatible gold nanorod technology. The company is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy that uses therapeutic heat to treat solid tumors. This therapy is designed to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, and cost-competitive, serving as a valuable adjunct to existing cancer treatments. Sona has proprietary methods for manufacturing gold nanoparticles, which are used in both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 66,412

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$72.89M

