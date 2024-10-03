Sompo Holdings Reports Progress in Share Buyback

Sompo Holdings (JP:8630) has released an update.

Sompo Holdings, Inc. has reported the completion of a portion of its share buyback program, repurchasing 3,155,600 shares at a cost of approximately ¥10.39 billion between September 1 and September 30, 2024. This buyback is a part of a larger plan approved on May 20, 2024, which allows for the repurchase of up to 40 million shares, representing 4.04% of its outstanding shares, for a maximum expenditure of ¥77 billion by November 18, 2024.

