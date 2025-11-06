Sompo Holdings Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sompo Holdings ( (JP:8630) ) has shared an update.

Sompo Holdings, Inc. announced progress in its share buyback program, having repurchased 4,794,200 shares valued at ¥22,259,379,100 from October 1 to October 31, 2025. This initiative is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 33,000,000 shares, enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

More about Sompo Holdings

Sompo Holdings, Inc. operates in the insurance industry, primarily offering a range of insurance services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is focused on providing comprehensive risk management solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,693,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4291.7B

