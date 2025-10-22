SomnoMed Transitions to Half-Yearly Reporting After ASX Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Somnomed Limited ( (AU:SOM) ).

SomnoMed Limited announced that the Australian Stock Exchange has advised the company that it is no longer required to submit quarterly activity and cashflow reports. As a result, SomnoMed will transition to half-year and full-year reporting after releasing its Q1 FY26 update on 30 October 2025. This change is expected to streamline the company’s reporting process and may impact how stakeholders track the company’s financial performance.

More about Somnomed Limited

SomnoMed is a public company that specializes in providing treatment solutions for sleep-related breathing disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea, snoring, and bruxism. The company is known for its clinically proven medical oral appliance therapy, SomnoDent, which has been used by over 1 million patients in more than 20 countries.

