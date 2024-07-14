Somerset Minerals Welcomes New Chairman

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Somerset Minerals Ltd has appointed Mr. Mike Edwards as the new Non-Executive Chairman amid a corporate overhaul that includes the departure of Ms. Andrea Betti from the Board. With over 25 years of experience in geology and economics, Edwards brings a wealth of expertise from previous roles in both the financial and mining sectors. His arrival coincides with a pivotal time for the company as it embarks on a geophysical survey at the promising Prescott Base Metals Project, aiming to explore untapped copper resources.

