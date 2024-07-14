Somerset Minerals Reports Final Director Interests

Tempus Resources Ltd. (AU:SMM) has released an update.

Somerset Minerals Limited has disclosed the final director’s interest notice for Andrea Betti, who ceased to be a director on 15 July 2024. The notice, as per listing rule 3.19A.3, reveals Betti’s holding of 37,500 ordinary shares and various options in the company, along with a significant interest in Consilium Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd, which holds over 1.6 million securities and options in Somerset.

