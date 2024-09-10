Somero Enterprises Executes Share Buy-Back

Somero Enterprises Inc (GB:SOM) has released an update.

Somero Enterprises Inc. has announced the purchase and forthcoming cancellation of 21,428 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 280 pence per share, as part of its share buy-back program initiated on March 5, 2024. This transaction will reduce the company’s issued share capital to 54,954,150 ordinary shares, maintaining the total voting rights of the company at the same figure, as there are no shares held in treasury.

