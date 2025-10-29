Somec’s Mestieri Division Secures 25 Million Euro Orders in Luxury Sector

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Somec S.p.A. ( (IT:SOM) ) is now available.

Somec S.p.A.’s Mestieri division has secured new orders worth 25 million euros for high-end interior projects across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. These projects, involving luxury retail, hospitality, and residential sectors, highlight the division’s international reach and its ability to meet the evolving demands of the luxury market. The orders will be executed between late 2025 and mid-2026, reinforcing Mestieri’s position as a key player in the luxury interiors market and showcasing the ‘Made in Italy’ craftsmanship.

More about Somec S.p.A.

Somec S.p.A. is a leader in engineering, design, and execution of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval sectors. It operates through three divisions: Horizons, Talenta, and Mestieri, focusing on naval architectures, professional kitchen systems, and customized interiors, respectively. The company is known for its high-quality standards and global presence, with operations in 12 countries across 3 continents and over 1000 employees.

