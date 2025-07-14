Somec S.p.A. Secures Over 110 Million Euros in New Naval Orders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Somec S.p.A. ( (IT:SOM) ) is now available.

Somec S.p.A. has secured new orders exceeding 110 million euros for its Horizons and Talenta divisions, focusing on naval glazing and professional kitchens on board ships. The contracts include collaborations with prominent shipbuilders like Fincantieri and Chantiers de l’Atlantique, involving projects for major cruise lines such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean. These deals reinforce Somec’s leading position in the naval sector, showcasing its ability to generate value and synergies across its divisions. The economic impact of these orders is expected to unfold between 2025 and 2033, supporting the company’s strategic growth and operational planning.

More about Somec S.p.A.

The Somec Group specializes in the engineering, design, and realization of complex turnkey projects in the civil and naval fields, operating through three divisions: Horizons, Talenta, and Mestieri. The company is known for its high degree of customization and specific know-how in processing different materials, ensuring quality and operational reliability. Based in San Vendemiano, Italy, Somec operates globally in 12 countries across 3 continents, employing over 1000 people with revenues of 383 million euros in 2024.

