SOLVAR LIMITED Continues Share Buy-Back Effort

Money3 Corporation Limited (AU:SVR) has released an update.

SOLVAR LIMITED has announced an update to their ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 15,900 shares purchased on the previous day, bringing the total number of shares bought back to 4,417,027. The announcement, dated October 9, 2024, confirms the company’s continued execution of its buy-back strategy, which is aimed at reducing the number of outstanding shares on the market.

